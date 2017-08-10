PGA Championship TV Schedule 2017: Channel, Start Time, Live Stream Info

Golf fans are in for a treat Thursday when the 2017 PGA Championship tees off at Quail Hollow Club in Carmel, NC.

Jordan Spieth enters as one of the favorites after an impressive performance in winning the British Open last month. A PGA Championship triumph for Spieth would give him the career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy has played very well at this course throughout his career and always is a threat at these major tournaments. It’s also the last chance of the year for Rickie Fowler to win the first major of his career.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the final golf major of the 2017 season.

TV Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday’s First Round: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT

Friday’s Second Round: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday’s Third Round: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS

Sunday’s Fourth Round: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS

Live Stream

The PGA Championship’s official website will provide a live stream of the action throughout the week.

