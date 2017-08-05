Red Sox Activate Joe Kelly From 10-Day DL Before Game Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox just got one of their relievers back amid a four-game win streak.

The club activated Joe Kelly from the 10-day disabled list, where he’d been since July 15 with a hamstring strain, Saturday in time for their night game against the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander made one rehab appearance for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday and pitched a perfect inning.

Kelly’s return is opportune timing, as the Red Sox have been heating up after a rough July and are 6-2 in their last eight games. Before hitting the DL, Kelly was 3-1 with a 1.49 ERA and .189 opponent batting average on the season.

As a result of the move, Boston optioned right-handed reliever Austin Maddox to Pawtucket. Maddox has yet to allow a run or walk a batter, but he’s had just three appearances this season, and they’re the first of his major league career.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images