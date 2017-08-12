Red Sox Wrap: Eighth-Inning Rally Lifts Yankees To 5-4 Victory Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox looked well on their way to an impressive victory in New York over the Yankees, but late bullpen struggles thwarted their chances of winning.

Down by three runs entering the eighth inning, the Yankees rallied to grab a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Boston received a tremendous outing from starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The left-hander tossed six scoreless innings in which he allowed just two hits while striking out seven and walking none.

With the win, the Yankees improve to 61-54, while the Red Sox fall to 65-50.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Snapped.

The Red Sox squandered a golden opportunity to extend their winning streak to nine games as New York came back for the series-opening victory.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Aroldis Chapman made things interesting when he walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning. The Yankees closer would allow one run in the frame, but ultimately held on for the save and a New York win.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez didn’t get off to the best start, as he walked both Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge in the first inning. But after escaping the 30-pitch first frame, the left-hander went into cruise control.

Rodriguez would retire six straight batters following the pair of walks before allowing his first hit of the game when Aaron Hicks smoked a third-inning double. The southpaw wouldn’t allow another Yankee to reach base until Ronald Torreyes roped a two-bagger of his own in the fifth frame.

Boston’s starter would coast through the sixth inning, but that would be his last as a rising pitch count forced him out of the game.

— Matt Barnes dodged a leadoff walk and pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

— Addison Reed failed to get an out in the eighth inning. The right-hander plunked Brett Gardner and allowed a two-run home run to Hicks. After a Sanchez single and Judge walk, Farrell yanked the newly acquired reliever.

— Joe Kelly allowed both inherited runners to score as well as an earned run while giving up three hits and walk before being pulled with two outs in the inning.

— Fernando Abad recorded the last out of the eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Hanley Ramirez broke his nine-game homerless streak when he crushed a two-run blast in the first inning. The Red Sox slugger added a double in the contest and finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

— Benintendi (2-for-4) has been Boston’s hottest hitter in August. The young outfielder continued his hot streak with a solo home run in the fifth inning and flared a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

— Eduardo Nunez, Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez all reached base via single.

— Chris Young, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy got to meet some lucky youngsters Friday.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Yankees will play the middle game of their three-game series Saturday afternoon. Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to get the ball for Boston and will be countered by New York’s Luis Severino. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images