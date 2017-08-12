Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Wallop Solo Home Run Vs. Yankees

Fri, Aug 11, 2017 at 8:57PM
Andrew Benintendi has been on some type of tear.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder entered Friday batting .500 in his last six games, and his bat stayed hot in the series opener against the New York Yankees.

Benintendi boosted the Red Sox’s lead to 3-0 when he took Yankees starter Jaime Garcia deep for a solo blast to the upper deck at Yankee Stadium.

It was Benintendi’s 14th home run of the season and his first career long ball against a left-handed pitcher.

