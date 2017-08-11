Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Clobber Two-Run Home Run Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been hot as of late, and that trend continued in the series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Red Sox were able to get out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to Hanley Ramirez’s colossal two-run blast that cleared the left-field fence in Yankee Stadium by a long shot.

The big fly was Ramirez’s 18th of the season and the seventh homer in his last 16 games against the Yankees.

