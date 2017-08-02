Boston Red Sox

Watch Mitch Moreland End Drought With Three-Run Home Run Vs. Indians

by on Tue, Aug 1, 2017 at 8:47PM
1,835

There have been plenty of ups and downs this year for Boston Red Sox first basemen Mitch Moreland.

But luckily for the home team Tuesday night, Moreland came through with a clutch three-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians.

Despite having ace Chris Sale on the mound, the Red Sox were trailing 5-0 before the home run, which was Moreland’s first blast in a long time.

The Red Sox would go on to tie the game 5-5 in the same inning.

It was Moreland’s 13th home run of the season, and he now has recorded 48 RBIs this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN