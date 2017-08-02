Watch Mitch Moreland End Drought With Three-Run Home Run Vs. Indians

There have been plenty of ups and downs this year for Boston Red Sox first basemen Mitch Moreland.

But luckily for the home team Tuesday night, Moreland came through with a clutch three-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians.

Mitch Moreland drills a 3-run HR to deep right to get the Red Sox back in the game pic.twitter.com/4Pncf79Pza — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 1, 2017

Despite having ace Chris Sale on the mound, the Red Sox were trailing 5-0 before the home run, which was Moreland’s first blast in a long time.

Mitch Moreland ends a 92-AB HR drought at the right time. 5-3 Tribe after his blast. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 1, 2017

Mitch Moreland did not homer in July. He homered in his first August AB. It's now 5-3 Cleveland. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 1, 2017

The Red Sox would go on to tie the game 5-5 in the same inning.

It was Moreland’s 13th home run of the season, and he now has recorded 48 RBIs this season.

