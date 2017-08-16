Watch Rafael Devers, Red Sox Turn Impressive Triple Play Vs. Cardinals

As far as triple plays go, it’s going to be hard to find one more “routine” than what the Boston Red Sox did Tuesday night.

With runners on first and second and nobody out in the top of the fourth inning, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a ground ball to Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who stepped on third for the first out. But the outs didn’t stop there.

In fact, Boston turned a 5-4-3 triple play — its first triple play since August 16, 2011, against the Tampa Bay Rays — as you can see in the video below.

Your classic 5-4-3 triple play! pic.twitter.com/DuHwLLC2XX — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 16, 2017

Devers also drove in the Sox’s first run, so he’s been doing it all for Boston so far Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images