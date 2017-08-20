Watch Rex Burkhead Catch Wide-Open Touchdown From Tom Brady In Patriots Game

Welcome to New England, Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead, one of the new Patriots running backs, has seen plenty of action early in Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, and he’s already found the end zone.

Quarterback Tom Brady found Burkhead, who was wide open across the middle of the field, for a 23-yard touchdown early in the second quarter of the exhibition contest.

Patriots fans wouldn’t mind seeing that connection a few more times during the 2017 campaign.

In addition to the TD, Burkhead also ran for 20 yards on seven carries up to that point. Brady, who completed 6 of 9 passes for 67 yards with one touchdown, turned over the reigns to Jimmy Garoppolo in the 7-7 contest.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images