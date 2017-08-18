While You Were Sleeping: Jay Cutler Receives Ovation From Fans In Debut With Dolphins

Jay Cutler has a new home in Miami, and (for now), Dolphins fans are happy to have him.

The veteran quarterback made his debut for the Dolphins Thursday night in their eventual 31-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and took the field amid an ovation from fans. Cutler in turn gave a shout-out to Mark Bowen, the doctor who fixed a right shoulder injury that cut short his last season with the Chicago Bears.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports