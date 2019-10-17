Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins may have the best goalie tandem in the NHL between Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak.

Rask boasts a 3-0-0 record with 1.33 goals-against average and .957 save percentage through Boston’s six games. Halak, meanwhile, is 2-1-0 with a 1.69 GAA and .951 save percentage. The duo has stood on their heads in their appearances and given the B’s a chance to win each game.

And the Black and Gold will need that to continue in their upcoming stretch with games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues.

But Rask and Halak’s solid play also has helped Cassidy rotate his goalies for each game.

“There’s no issues either way with either player, injuries or anything,” the head coach said Wednesday, per Bruins.com’s Eric Russo. “They’re both getting their starts right now. We got into a rotation early on, we’ll see where that goes from here. But it seems like both of them are getting reasonable amount of work.”

Cassidy is happy he doesn’t “have a problem” with the tandem.

“That’s the biggest thing … right now, we don’t have a problem with either,” he said. “I’ve got more time to worry about other things…” The B’s are back in action Thursday night when they drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET against the Lightning at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images