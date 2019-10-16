Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Simms evidently doesn’t believe the Patriots’ offensive concerns are as severe as they’re being made out to be.

The briefly vaunted New England receiving corps since has been knocked down several pegs. Antonio Brown is long gone, while Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett all are dealing with nagging injuries. As such, there’s been some speculation the Patriots could be in the market for a big-time pass-catcher as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

One name that’s been floated as a potential fit for the Patriots is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who appears set to return from injury and is on an expiring contract. NBC Sports’ Mike Florio wants to see the Patriots go out and get Green, but his “ProFootballTalk” co-host, Chris Simms, hopes to see the seven-time Pro Bowl selection land with another team.

“OK, jeez. Why? Screw the Patriots. They got everything,” Simms said Wednesday. “They got Edelman, they got Josh Gordon — they’re good. Every time I watch film there’s guys wide open. They’re open, so they don’t need him. I want to see A.J. Green traded, too, but I want him to go to Green Bay. They need him. Go to Green Bay, OK? Aaron Rodgers and A.J. Green, that would be fun to watch. They got (Marquez) Valdes-Scantling, they got ‘We don’t know your name’ No. 81 who drops balls. That would be awesome.”

Simms might be minimizing New England’s needs, but it’s not difficult to argue Green Bay could use Green more than the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Packers entered the campaign with a weak receiving corps, and Davante Adams’ recent toe injury certainly hasn’t helped the issue. Green arguably would be the best receiver Rodgers has ever had, and he surely would help level out a Packers team that’s largely been powered by its defense.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor recently claimed the franchise is not considering a Green trade. But if WR-needy teams like the Patriots and Packers grow desperate enough by Oct. 29, Cincinnati might be forced to reevaluate its stance.

