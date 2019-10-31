Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no love lost between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The superstar big men went at it Wednesday in the third quarter of the 76ers’ win over the Timberwolves. As Philadelphia made its way up court, Embiid and Towns lingered on the opposite end, engaged in a bit of shoving and eventually wrestled each other to the ground. After both benches cleared and the dust settled, Embiid and Towns were ejected from the contest.

Embiid was the first of the two All-Stars to take to social media after the scrap, but Towns didn’t go down quietly. The T-Wolves big man’s response, however, paled in comparison to his counterpart’s second tweet on the incident.

(Warning: Both tweets contain NSFW language)

That tough guy act ain’t cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/Izqwk3pEnM — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

Unfortunately for NBA fans eager to see how this rivalry unfolds, Minnesota and Philadephia won’t meet again until March 24. Still, given how rapidly this feud is developing, we probably should circle our calendars for that matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images