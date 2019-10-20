Advice of the day: Don’t move when your knee pops out of place.
(Seems obvious, we know, but stick with us.)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss between three and five weeks after suffering a dislocated kneecap Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. In fact, Mahomes may beat the timeline, according to Adam Schefter.
However, Mahomes could have been looking at a more significant injury, and thus a more extended absence had he not remained nearly motionless on the field.
Check out this update from Rapoport:
The fact Mahomes avoided a more major injury is great news for him, the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL. He is the most transcendent talent the league has seen in years, as well as the player most capable of dethroning the New England Patriots in the AFC.
By the way, the Patriots and Chiefs will meet in Week 14 at Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images