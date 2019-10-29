Tom Brady’s New England Patriots contract set to expire in March, and the 42-year-old quarterback’s future has been the subject of rampant speculation in recent weeks.

The most prominent of these rumors have come from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who said last week he views Brady playing for the Patriots in 2020 as the “least likely option” compared to him either retiring or joining another team.

Jim Gray peppered Brady with questions about this topic during the quarterback’s weekly appearance on Westwood One Radio’s “Monday Night Football” pregame show. It began with the following exchange:

Gray: “It seems that there are an awful amount of people out there that know a lot more about you than you do. What’s going on with all of this, and why do you feel like this has hit such a fever pitch midway through the season?”

Brady: “I don’t know. It sure seems that way. And none of it’s brought on by the things that I’ve said. I said last week that nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. So I’ve really been focused on my job, and a lot of the hype and a lot of the media speculation is just that. It’s probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus so much on the wins and losses and you start focusing on a lot of other things. I think the media has the right to do that. I certainly don’t. I’m focused on what I need to do this year, and we’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year, and that’s where I’m at personally.”

Gray then asked whether Brady realizes he’s “in this circumstance” because of his looming potential free agency. This is the first time Brady has played in a contract year since he joined the Patriots in 2000.

“I don’t know why it’s being brought up,” he replied. “I had a good quote that came to mind — someone told me, ‘The past and future are in the mind. I’m in the now.’ And I think that’s a great way to live life. So I’m not thinking about many things beyond this week. There are some family things that I’m thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that, I’m thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.

Does this speculation bother Brady, Gray asked?

“No, because I don’t really pay attention to it,” the QB said. “I’m the only one that knows how I feel, and I’ve said on countless, countless times now that I’m in a great place personally, professionally. I love the organization I’m playing for. I look forward to a great second half of the season.”

Does Brady still intend to play until age 45, as he’s stated in numerous interviews over the last three years?

“Yeah, I certainly hope so,” he said. “I have expressed that a lot of times, and I think it’s important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I’ve said that number (45) for a long time, and I work pretty hard at it every day. I think part of me being a professional and giving my best to the team is making sure my body is in great condition, that I’m able to take the field. I take a lot of pride in that.

“So a lot of it is — I’m not a robot out there. It’s a lot of time and energy, and I enjoy putting my time and energy in those places and taking care of myself, hopefully to afford myself the ability to play as long as I want to play. And I also really love the sport, and I enjoy playing. So not many things have changed on that front.”

Brady seemed to grow tired of Gray’s line of questioning after being asked what he tells his kids about the rumors surrounding his future.

“Exactly what I just told you,” Brady said. “There’s no difference. Again, I don’t know why all this is coming up. I have no idea. This is not being brought on by me. I’m just doing the best I can do every day, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Brady and the 8-0 Patriots are preparing to visit the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images