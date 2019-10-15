Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trey Flowers on Monday night offered a masterclass on how to say a lot without saying anything at all. He also provided further evidence on why he’s one of the sneaky coolest players in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions defensive lineman was flagged for two blatantly false hands-to-the-face penalties in his team’s 23-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The penalties against Flowers, as well as a slew of other questionable calls against Detroit, played a significant role in Green Bay winning a game it probably should not have won.

Flowers, a man of few words, was noticeably dejected after the defeat. During a postgame interview, Flowers offered a new approach to criticizing referees: saying exactly what happened and letting the evidence speak for itself.

(You can click here to watch the interview.)

No wonder Bill Belichick loved that guy.

As for the referees, it’s become clear they are incapable of officiating games with the accuracy expected by fans, players and coaches. Bring on the robots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images