Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The secondary scoring has been an issue for the Bruins to begin the 2019-20 season, but it was the reason Boston took the lead Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The B’s and Toronto Maple Leafs were knotted at two in the third when Brett Ritchie found the back of the net.

Michael Hutchinson blocked Jake DeBrusk’s initial shot, but the puck bounced right to Ritchie’s stick, who was able to light the lamp from the slot 6:35 into the third period.

Take a look:

Brett Ritchie's second of the year puts us ahead in the third. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/yjxRTa1vaa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 23, 2019

The goal marked the second of season for Ritchie.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images