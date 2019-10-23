Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots on Tuesday reportedly traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and since the deal was reported, New England has been getting some glowing reviews.

From former players to NFL analysts, people around the league seem to love the deal for Bill Belichick and Co. But it sounds like members of the Falcons even like the deal for their now-former teammate.

Kenjon Barner, a former Patriots running back who is in his first season with Atlanta, shared his take on the deal Tuesday morning, claiming Sanu will fit right in with New England’s culture.

“The @Patriots just got real one, a hell of a player but a even better person ! Gone fit right in with the culture, is exactly the type of player Bill is looking for, a hard worker, and a (expletive) dog! #MoOut”

This likely comes as one of the more valuable opinions on the deal, considering Barner has spent time with both organizations, as well as played alongside Sanu.

Sanu joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski to round out the Patriots’ receiving corps, while N’Keal Harry can return in Week 9. Gordon is dealing with a knee and ankle injury heading into New England’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images