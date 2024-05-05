Jeremy Swayman showcased an enthusiastic and authentic reaction immediately after he saw Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak score the game-winning goal on the opposite end of the ice.

Swayman, who Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called Boston’s best player in the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, displayed elation as he ran out of his crease and threw his arms in the air.

Check it out here, courtesy of Sportsnet:

"DID SOMEONE ASK FOR SOME PASTA?!" 🍝



The elation of a #Game7 OT winner is unmatched. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jdYY8lAxi2 — NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2024

Swayman was well-deserving of the series win as he went 4-2 in his six starts. Swayman stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in Boston’s 2-1 overtime thriller Saturday night.

The Bruins advance to take on the Florida Panthers in their best-of-seven second-round series. Game 1 is scheduled for Monday night in Sunrise, Fla.