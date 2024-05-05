Jeremy Swayman showcased an enthusiastic and authentic reaction immediately after he saw Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak score the game-winning goal on the opposite end of the ice.

Swayman, who Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called Boston’s best player in the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, displayed elation as he ran out of his crease and threw his arms in the air.

Check it out here, courtesy of Sportsnet:

Swayman was well-deserving of the series win as he went 4-2 in his six starts. Swayman stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in Boston’s 2-1 overtime thriller Saturday night.

The Bruins advance to take on the Florida Panthers in their best-of-seven second-round series. Game 1 is scheduled for Monday night in Sunrise, Fla.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NHL:

Matthew Tkachuk Takes Dig At Maple Leafs After Loss To Bruins

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images