Brad Marchand tried to wake his team up Friday night.
Down 3-1 in the second period, the Boston Bruins winger laid a big hit on Red Wings’ Filip Hronek behind Detroit’s net. The two eventually got behind the play and dropped the gloves with one another.
Hronek and Marchand exchanged a few jabs before Marchand brought Hronek down to the ice first. Both were assessed five-minute majors.
You can watch the tussle here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.
That was Marchand’s ninth fighting major of his career.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images