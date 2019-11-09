Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara has played alongside Charlie McAvoy on the blueline for a while now, but that is going to change come Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings.

McAvoy is projected to skate with fellow BU product Matt Grzelcyk, meaning Chara will pair up with 24-year-old Connor Clifton at Little Caesars Arena. Head coach Bruce Cassidy knows Clifton is a physical player, and doesn’t want the young D-man to shy away from that and is hopeful Clifton can get the assertiveness “back in his game.”

“Zee and Clifton, haven’t seen much yet. So we’ll see,” Cassidy said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “But I thought Cliffy brought much more of his style of play the other night (vs. Montreal). “He was physical, attacking with the puck and it’s something we want to see more out of him. Not reckless and I think he took that message a little too much to heart where he stopped being assertive, so we’re going to try and get it back in his game.”

We’ll soon find out if Clifton will look like his old self and if playing alongside the 42-year-old Chara helps his game.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images