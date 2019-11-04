Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Lane Johnson isn’t wasting any time getting the gamesmanship ball rolling ahead of the Super Bowl LII rematch in Week 11.

After both teams enjoy a Week 10 bye, the Patriots and Eagles will square off at Lincoln Financial Field in their first non-preseason meeting since Philadelphia took down New England on football’s biggest stage. Both clubs will be hungry for a victory, albeit for different reasons. The Patriots will be looking to avenge their Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Eagles still are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture.

Lane Johnson certainly is looking forward to the highly anticipated matchup, and he opted for a rather convenient way of expressing as much shortly after New England was handed its first loss of the season.

Gonna have some fun at the Linc in 2 weeks! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) November 4, 2019

Johnson, of course, drummed up plenty of outrage following that Super Bowl win when he said the Patriots were a “fear-based” organization that didn’t have a whole lot of fun.

We wonder if Bill Belichick will point to Johnson’s tweet as he motivates the Patriots in the lead-up to their showdown with the Birds.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images