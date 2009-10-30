ECHL’s Condors Paying Tribute to King of Pop With Michael Jackson Jerseys

According to CNNmoney.com, a couple of the most popular Halloween costumes this year will be Kate Gosselin of Jon and Kate Plus Eight fame and the late, great Michael Jackson. However, these costumes won't be confined to suburban streets and office parties, as one ECHL team is paying tribute to the King of Pop the best way they know how.

The Bakersfield Condors, the ECHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, are going to wear Michael Jackson jerseys on Friday night during their tilt with the Utah Grizzlies.

According to the team's Website:

"Friday night is for all of those 'Smooth Criminals' out there looking to honor the 'King of Pop.' The Condors players will be playing their part during the game, sporting specialty jerseys sponsored by ABC23, HOT 94.1 and Mercy & Memorial Hospitals to benefit Children's Miracle Network, which will be auctioned off throughout the night. The night will include music and King of Pop themed promotions as well, and Condors players will even wear one white glove during the game, some of which will later be available for purchase. To top it off, everyone in the house is eligible to win one of five game-worn tribute jerseys that will be raffled off during the game. Also, anybody with the name 'Michael Jackson' or 'Billie Jean' will receive free entry into the game by showing your ID."

Minor league hockey clubs are no strangers to pulling out the stops when it comes to marketing ploys. Just this past week, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Canadian Hockey League paid tribute to former NHL head coach and legendary Hockey Night in Canada icon Don Cherry by sporting Cherry-themed elaborate suit-uniforms when they took on the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors on Wednesday night.

Following the defeat (in more ways than one) to the Majors, the Frontenacs auctioned off each uni for charity.