George Steinbrenner Proud of His 2009 Yankees

The Yankees are back in the postseason and if the team can reach the ALCS, the man in charge will be back in the Bronx.

Yankees owner George Steinbrenner visited his team during the season finale in Tampa Bay over the weekend, and released the following statement through public relations guru Howard Rubenstein, the New York Daily News reports.

"This has been a tremendous year for our team as we have settled into our new home. The New York Yankees are proud of our rich history of outstanding players and this year’s team has worked hard to prove that they are worthy of the great distinction of calling themselves Yankees.

"We look forward to finishing what we started this season and never losing sight of our goal — to bring another championship to the best fans in the world and the great city of New York."

The Boss isn't expected to be in attendance for any of the Yankees' games in the ALDS against either the Twins or the Tigers, but he could make an appearance at his new stadium during the later rounds of the postseason.