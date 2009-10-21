Jeff Fisher Sports Peyton Manning Jersey, Takes Lighthearted Jab at Titans

Can it get any worse for the Tennessee Titans?

First, they suffer a historic beatdown at the hands of the Patriots on Sunday. Then on Tuesday, Jeff Fisher — the only head coach Tennessee has ever known — dons a Peyton Manning jersey and essentially calls himself a loser.

Ouch.

The seemingly traitorous move was made at a charity event for Tony Dungy, though the intended good will still isn't sitting well with Titans fans who are still trying to wipe away the embarrassment from Sunday.

As if seeing the Titans' head coach wear the jersey of the man who time after time beat Tennessee (10-5 career record) wasn't enough, Fisher explained the move by saying, "I just wanted to feel like a winner."

Fisher was obviously doing so in good nature, but he took time to apologize Wednesday morning.

"It was for a very, very worthwhile cause, charity," Fisher said in a radio interview. "I was introducing Tony, just having fun with it and I really apologize if I offended anybody, but if you're offended over the nature of that type of thing, then I think you need to rethink things.

"This is a very worthwhile and needy benefit and I was honored to be there. And I'm sorry if I offended anybody but if I had to do it again, I would do it again."