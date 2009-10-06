Phillies Tab Cliff Lee for Game 1 Start Against Rockies

PHILADELPHIA — Cliff Lee will

start Game 1 of the NL division series for the Philadelphia Phillies

against Colorado on Wednesday.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner

got the nod over Cole Hamels, who was MVP of the World Series and NLCS

last year. Hamels will start Game 2. If the series goes five games,

manager Charlie Manuel will have his choice between the two

left-handers.

The decision wasn't a surprise. Lee

pitched against Houston last Thursday and will take the mound on five

days' rest. Hamels would've had to come back on three days' rest after

tossing 47 pitches in three innings against Florida on Saturday.

"We've got two top-notch pitchers going the first two games of this series," Manuel said.

Joe Blanton, J.A. Happ or Pedro

Martinez could take the mound in Game 3. Blanton and Happ will be

available to help an injury-depleted bullpen in the first two games.

Lee was 7-4 with a 3.39 ERA in 12

starts after the Phillies acquired him from Cleveland on July 29.

However, he was shaky after an excellent start in Philadelphia. Lee was

2-4 with a 6.13 ERA in his last seven starts after going 5-0 with a

0.68 ERA in his first five. Overall, Lee was 14-13 with a 3.22 ERA in a

career-high 231 innings this season.

"He's a tempo pitcher," Manuel said.

"When he's really going good, he gets the ball and throws it. He's

aggressive. His command is a big part of everything he does. When he's

been real good, he throws all three of his pitches and uses both sides

of the plate."

Hamels struggled all year, hardly

pitching like the dominant ace who went 4-0 last October. Hamels was

10-11 with a 4.32 ERA this season.

"When it really got down to it, did

we want to bring him back on short rest or keep him on his routine?"

Manuel said. "I think he's one of the top pitchers in baseball. Cole

Hamels can pitch any game for me that he wants. If it gets down to five

games, we have a pretty good decision between him and Lee."