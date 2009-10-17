‘The Buzz’ Catches Up With Milan Lucic and Cam Neely

Make sure to join Naoko Funayama for this week’s edition of “The Buzz” for all the latest happenings and news about the Boston Bruins.

There’s plenty in store for this week, beginning with a special glimpse at a photo shoot featuring the Bruins ice girls. Stay tuned for all the details regarding Andrew Ference‘s stick giveaway, and revisit the excitement behind Boston’s comeback against the New York Islanders.

Next, Naoko will revisit this week in Bruins history before running through this week’s NHL plays of the week. Then, check out Milan Lucic’s thoughts on pop culture and a chat with the legendary Cam Neely.

Barry Pederson concludes the show with his Top 5, featuring the best No. 1. overall picks currently playing in the NHL, and Naoko will take a look at the defending national champions at Boston University.

Check out “The Buzz” on Saturday at 8 p.m.



