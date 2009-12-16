P-Bruins’ Scott Fletcher Suspended for Having Taped Hands During Fight

Fans of the movie Slapshot, and perhaps even the Hanson brothers themselves, might be proud of the Providence Bruins' Scott Fletcher. The American Hockey League, however, is not amused one bit.

The P-Bruins' defenseman has been suspended for one game by the AHL for having tape on his hands during his fight on Sunday with Manchester's Kevin Westgarth.

Rule 47.14 states that a "player wearing tape or any other material on his hands may not cause an injury to another player during a fight which he instigated."

Fletcher was playing in his third game with the Baby-B's after being recalled from Reading of the ECHL. He will miss Friday's game against Bridgeport.