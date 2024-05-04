For the third time in as many seasons, the Bruins play a Game 7 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and there’s a common thread of the feeling in the locker room ahead of Saturday’s game.

Boston players expressed excitement for the opportunity to play in a big game, especially against an Original Six rival. There’s history in the Black and Gold’s favor, but there’s also recent history against the B’s.

The Bruins’ 3-1 series lead evaporated when the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied back and won Games 5 and 6. However, head coach Jim Montgomery had a simple message for his team.

“Go out — we’re a 109-point team for a reason — and go and enjoy the moment,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “These are the moments when you were a kid that you want to be put in these situations, and now, it’s incumbent upon you to embrace it.”

Pat Maroon expressed a similar mindset and said it’s time for players who dreamed about being a Game 7 hero to step up and make it a reality.

Auston Matthews’ and Danton Heinen’s statuses for Game 7 are up in the air heading into puck drop, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.