For the third time in as many seasons, the Bruins play a Game 7 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and there’s a common thread of the feeling in the locker room ahead of Saturday’s game.

Boston players expressed excitement for the opportunity to play in a big game, especially against an Original Six rival. There’s history in the Black and Gold’s favor, but there’s also recent history against the B’s.

The Bruins’ 3-1 series lead evaporated when the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied back and won Games 5 and 6. However, head coach Jim Montgomery had a simple message for his team.

“Go out — we’re a 109-point team for a reason — and go and enjoy the moment,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “These are the moments when you were a kid that you want to be put in these situations, and now, it’s incumbent upon you to embrace it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pat Maroon expressed a similar mindset and said it’s time for players who dreamed about being a Game 7 hero to step up and make it a reality.

Auston Matthews’ and Danton Heinen’s statuses for Game 7 are up in the air heading into puck drop, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Bruins:

Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Editorial Content Writer II

Editorial Content Writer II for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images