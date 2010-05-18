Greg Biffle Needs Showdown Win to Make NASCAR Sprint Cup All-Star Race

Eight top-10 finishes haven’t been good enough to get Sprint Cup driver Greg Biffle into the field of the NASCAR Sprint Cup All-Star Race.

Without an elusive first win, Biffle needs to finish in the top two at the Sprint Cup Showdown, or get voted in by the fans, to earn a spot.

"We were obviously planning to have a win by now so that we would not have to race our way into the All-Star Race, but that hasn’t happened so we will do everything we can this weekend to make sure we race our way in," he said.

It’s been seven years since Biffle last had to race his way into an All-Star spot.

"We’ve been pretty close to getting a win over the last year, but one thing or another just didn’t go our way," he said.

Crew chief Greg Erwin has indicated the team is willing to pull out all the stops to help Biffle avoid missing his first All-Star Race since his rookie year.

"We have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so we may try some things that we have been working on both to hopefully gain an advantage in the Showdown and also to see if they will work for the Coke 600," Erwin said.

Biffle finished 10th in Texas with the car he’s using in the Showdown, but this time, it’s got a new paint job. The 3M Pit Bulls logo will sport more black than normal.

"It would be cool to win the Showdown in the 3M Pit Bulls car and then take it to victory lane for the guys," Biffle said. "I know they’re pretty excited about that paint scheme, and they should be."

The Showdown is May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race follows at 9 p.m. And the Coca-Cola 500 is May 30 at 5:45 p.m.

Here is the complete 2010 Sprint Cup schedule.