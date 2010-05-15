Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Fans Take Nasty Blow From Broad Street Bullies  

If this doesn’t perfectly epitomize the collective punch to the gut the Bruins faithful took on Friday night, nothing does.

Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins fell to the Flyers 4-3 at the TD Garden after earning a 3-0 advantage early in the first period, dropping in the Eastern Conference semifinals after taking a 3-0 series lead and earning themselves a little bit of history that nobody wants a part of.

It’s no fun to have anything in common with the 2004 Yankees. It’s also no fun to have anything in common with 2004 Yankees fans. Most New Englanders probably believed that 18-1 was karma enough for making the pinstripes just the third team in pro sports history to blow a seven-game series after taking the first three games; unfortunately, the sports gods weren’t quite done with us.

Well … there’s always next year.

Photo of the day

Quote of the day

“I wouldn’t say we choked. We had a chance to close it out. … If you want to say we choked, I’m proud of the way we battled. I’m just in shock that we’re not playing anymore.’”

–Bruins defenseman Johnny Boychuk, on Boston.com, on Friday’s loss to the Flyers



Comment of the day

Time for the Bruins and their fans to find some new mood music. This little tidbit clearly didn’t work.

“Listening to the radio on the way to work a song was on … don’t know the name … “SHINEDOWN” … the band name … i’m sure you’ve heard it … they put it best … “When you gonna wake up and FLY?”… “when you gonna wake up and FIGHT?”…. C’mon Boyz dig deep … You got this … My Olde Lady and I are 110% behind you guys … We’ll be with you in heart and soul!! … BIG and BAD is Back TONIGHT!! … play hard and smart!!!”

–VTfor BLK+GLD



Video of the day

Bruins fans: Always look at the bright side of your life. And the conclusion of the 2009-10 season only means we are (possibly) one step closer to the Taylor Hall era. Check out his behind-the-back, between-the-legs goal in Friday’s opening Memorial Cup game.





