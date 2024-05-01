Bruins Avoid Disaster: Key Defenseman Will Return For Game 6

The Bruins couldn’t avoid disaster in their Game 5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs at TD Garden, but it appears they have heading into Game 6.

Brandon Carlo should be good to take the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

Carlo suffered an undisclosed injury during the loss Tuesday, taking a puck up high before leaving in the final minute of regulation. He did not return for the overtime period and missed practice Wednesday, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is confident Carlo will be ready for Game 6, though, sharing as much following practice Wednesday.

It would have been fairly disastrous for Carlo to exit the Bruins’ lineup, as one could argue he’s been their best defenseman in the series. He logged at least 21:39 of ice time in each of the first five games and blocked 11 total shots.

Boston replaced Kevin Shattenkirk with Matt Grzelcyk in Game 5, though a change could be made back considering how that contest ended. The Bruins surely appreciate now having to only consider one change, though.