Larry King to Join MLB Network Following Retirement From CNN?

This past Tuesday, Larry King announced that he will be retiring from Larry King Live, a staple in CNN’s lineup for a quarter century.

He may not be ready to leave television entirely, though, hinting to Fox Sports Radio's Ben Maller on

Wednesday that he wants a crack at covering America's past-time for

the MLB.

"Well I’d like to do Costas west," King remarked. "We’ve got Bob Costas east doing interviews and games, so if they need a guy, they don’t have a West Coast facility I’d have to setup or lease something, but I’ll talk to Bud [Selig] at the All-Star game. That will be something that will definitely interest me because baseball is my avocation."

While Rush Limbaugh’s move from politics to sports clearly crashed and burned, King would likely bring a less controversial but still unique perspective to the table.

King previously served as a color commentator for the Miami Dolphins and Shreveport Steamer of the World Football League, during the Nixon and Carter administrations, respectively.

