Fan Falls From Upper Deck During Rangers’ 12-1 Win Over Indians

Some fans will do anything for a foul ball.

The Rangers-Indians game was delayed 16 minutes in the fifth inning when a male spectator fell about 30 feet from the second deck while attempting to catch a foul ball. The ball bounced off a seat behind him and as he tried to snag it, he went tumbling backwards over the rail.

“I looked up and saw him starting to come down. He hit the luxury box area and came straight down,” Cleveland left fielder Trevor Crowe told The Associated Press. “It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen. All I could think about was to start praying for the guy. There was nothing to brace his fall or anything. I was just scared that he might have killed himself.”

The man was taken to the John Peter Smith Hospital emergency room,

where a team spokesman said he was responsive and able to move all of

his extremities.

“The preliminary indications are that it could have been a lot worse,” team president Nolan Ryan added.