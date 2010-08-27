Entertainment

Bar Refaeli, Actor Bradley Cooper Get Their Swings in With Tennis Stars at U.S. Open

by on Fri, Aug 27, 2010 at 4:51PM

Bar Refaeli, Actor Bradley Cooper Get Their Swings in With Tennis Stars at U.S. Open Supermodel Bar Refaeli may not be a great tennis player, but she looks good playing it.

Joining the model were actor Bradley Cooper, New York Giants defensive lineman Justin Tuck and tennis stars Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.

Nike's Primetime Knockout tennis event to celebrate the season's final Grand Slam tournament by pairing the athletes with local youth during an exhibition match in New York.

Check out the photos of the event below.

