Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia to Undergo Thumb Surgery

Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia will undergo surgery on his left thumb Tuesday to repair a "ligament and joint problem," manager Terry Francona said Monday.

Francona told reporters prior to the team's game in Chicago that Saltalamacchia was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham at the Cleveland Clinic. Graham performed surgery on Kevin Youkilis last month.

The 25-year-old Saltalamacchia suffered the injury while playing in the minor leagues earlier in the year when he was still part of the Texas Rangers' organization. He did not reveal it to the Sox until recently.

Francona indicated that Saltalamacchia will need four to six weeks to recover, at which time he will join bullpen coach and catching instructor Gary Tuck for work.

Saltalamacchia had three hits (all doubles) in 19 at-bats over the course of 10 games with Boston after being traded from Texas on July 31.