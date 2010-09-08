Report: Omaha Nighthawks Sign Super Bowl Champion Cato June

They already have a Pro-Bowl quarterback in Jeff Garcia and a National Champion running back in Maurice Clarett. Now, the Omaha Nighthawks of the UFL have someone who is both a Pro Bowler and a champion.

Cato June, starting linebacker from the 2006 Indianapolis Colts championship team and 2005 Pro Bowl selection, has signed with the team.

Still, his roster spot is not guaranteed, the Omaha World Tribune reports. "There are no guarantees for anybody, but that's what makes a guy fight for a position,'' explained head coach Jeff Jagodzinski.

June, though, is excited for the opportunity.

"You got to get right out there and get going," June remarked. "I'm already

behind the fellows in terms of learning the defense. It's just about

getting acclimated with the guys and getting back into the swing of

things."

The former University of Michigan star is looking to get his career back on track in Omaha.

"The good thing about this league, for a lot of guys, is that it's a way

to prove that you belong with the elite players of the world," he

said. "This is a great platform, and there are a lot of great football

players here," he continued.

Whether or not June's UFL experience leads him back to the NFL, he sees a league that is on to something — good football.

"People here love football. Some guys are not looking to get back in the

NFL but are here because they love the game. Others are trying to get

to the next level. Others are trying to get back. That's a mix that

calls for a lot of good football to be played."