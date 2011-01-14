Kathryn Tappen’s NFL Playoff Predictions Featured on Esquire.com’s Roundtable Analysis

Every week, the NESN Daily Grid Picks gather the weekly NFL predictions on the weekend's biggest games, and Kathryn Tappen has definitely held her own amongst her peers at NESN.

Now she's being challenged on the national stage, as Esquire.com has asked for her predictions on the NFL's divisional matchups this weekend.

Kathryn joined Pam Oliver of Fox Sports and Alex Flanagan of NBC's Football Night in America to discuss the upcoming playoff games. Staying true to her NESN roots, Kathryn picked the Patriots to win in their divisional matchup with the Jets, citing the 45-3 blowout as her supporting argument.

"The Patriots were able to quiet them [the Jets] down pretty nicely in that Week 13 blowout," she said. "I think this week is going to be very similar."

Tappen went on to pick the Steelers, the Packers and the Seahawks for the rest of the weekend's matchups. Picking the Seahawks is a bold choice, but the playoffs have already packed a surprising punch, and the momentous win over the Saints definitely boosted Seattle's presence in the postseason.