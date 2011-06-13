Alan Pardew Claims Liverpool Target Jose Enrique ‘Doesn’t Want to Deal With Newcastle’

While some claimed that Newcastle left back Jose Enrique's transfer to Liverpool was a done deal over three months ago, the Spaniard has remained mum over the move, and Alan Pardew has been defiant over losing his talented defender.

Now, though, Pardew has revealed that talks between his club and Enrique regarding a new contract have completely stalled, and a deal seems unlikely.

"At the moment, it looks like he doesn't want to deal with us. We have been asked to make him an offer, but there has been no progress since then. I still hope we can do something but at the moment, we are still waiting for Jose," he told the Evening Chronicle.

''I don't think there's anything more I can really add on that situation at this stage.''