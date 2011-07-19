Will David Ortiz Crack the 40-Home Run Plateau This Season?

It's been some time since David Ortiz last slugged 40 home runs in a season. In fact, the last time it happened was in 2006 — when he hit a franchise-record 54 home runs.

That 54-dinger campaign punctuated a three-season span in which Ortiz hit 41, 47 and 54 home runs, respectively. While he's not quite on that pace this season, it's not totally unreasonable to think he may reach 40 again this year.

It's going to take some work. Ortiz has 19 home runs this season, and the Sox are already more than halfway through the season. Making the pursuit of 40 even more difficult is the fact that Ortiz is serving a three-game suspension, and he won't be able to play again until the Sox return home on Friday.

Yet, this season has been something of a resurgence for the designated hitter. Gone was the slow start that marred his last couple of seasons. His numbers eventually evened out during those seasons to help him finish right around his career averages. This year, though, Ortiz has consistently hit for not just power, but average too.

Still, it is the power that he is looked for, and it is the power that he has supplied thus far. For him to reach 40 home runs this year, he will need to up that power supply even more and get on a torrid pace. Papi has histrory on his side, as he's slugged 75 career homers (a personal best) in the months of September and October (playoffs included) and has 73 career taters in the month of August.

But with the temperatures soaring, and thus, so are the baseballs, maybe Ortiz has a power streak or two left in him down the stretch.

If he does get hot again, 40 could once again be in Big Papi's crosshairs.

Will David Ortiz crack the 40-home run plateau?

Monday, July 18: Will there be any ejections during the Red Sox-Orioles series?