Liverpool Live Blog: Jordan Henderson, Charlie Adam, Martin Skrtel Score Goals in 3-1 Win Over Bolton

Full time: That's all from Anfield.

Henderson, Skrtel and Adam each scored a goal for the Reds, who improve two wins and a draw in three Premier League fixtures.

Ivan Klasnic broke the shutout for Bolton, but the result is a 3-1 Liverpool victory.

91st: GOAL! This won't change the result, but it does add a rare dull spot to the game for Liverpool.

Klasnic makes sure the Wanderers avoid a shutout by sneaking a goal past Reina on a breakaway. Klasnic went low and to the right side of the goal, and didn't bother celebrating a tally that merely cut the deficit to 3-1 in Liverpool's favor.

88th: Suarez is getting comfortable on the bench and will not return, which means this is the first time this year that he won't score a goal.

All things being equal, though, a 3-0 win with the leading goal scorer getting shut out is a fair trade-off.

74th: Liverpool looks extremely confident. Suarez took an aggressive move in the box, beating a defender and getting tackled on the doorstep of the goal. The official initially awarded Suarez a penalty kick, but another official came in and changed it to a corner kick.

The corner doesn't bear any fruit, but Henderson is substituted out to the cheers of fans for his first Livepool goal in the first half.

Suarez is also removed to cheers with Andy Carroll subbing in.

53rd: GOAL! A mere minute after setting up a goal, Charlie Adam gets a tally of his own. Kuyt was the one to set this one up, with a nice pass to Adam's feet to beat Jaaskelainen, just to the goalie's right hand.

The crowd feels confident now with Liverpool's 3-0 lead.

51st: GOAL! Skrtel still hasn't seen the ball, I don't think. But it doesn't matter if he saw it. The ball found the goal off his head, off a cross from Adam. Liverpool takes a 2-0 lead and the crowd starts to chant.

48th: Klasnic will receive a well-deserved yellow card for pushing in the back. The card has energized the Anfield crowd who want to see their Reds add to their 1-0 lead.

46th: The whistle blows an end to a first half that was all Liverpool. Although they have scored only one goal, the Reds control the pace and possession and Bolton will have to come up with something very strong in the second half to change the course of this game.

The biggest news in the Premier League on Saturday is the injury to Chelsea strike Didier Drogba, who was knocked unconscious in a 3-1 win over Norwich City. He reportedly is recovering.

42nd: Steinsson commits a handball. That much is not up for debate.

Liverpool and Bolton are arguing where it occured, though. If it occured in the box — which on replay it appears it did — it would be a penalty kick. But the official moved the ball about a centimeter outside the line and gives Liverpool a free kick.

38th: Adam doesn't argue too vehemently when he's given a diving call. Adam saw a tackle coming and went to the pitch, and it was an easy call to give possession to Bolton.

34th: Bolton gets a corner kick despite the attempt by Reina to keep the ball inbounds. The Wanderers get a nice look but the ball bounces hard off the feet of a Bolton forward.

30: We've hit a lull period. Crowd is very quiet despite a few decent chances by Liverpool, and any Bolton supporters haven't had much to cheer, anyway.

25th: Kelly appears to have a cramp and will get some stretching attention on the sideline. Fluids, boys.

23rd: Suarez can't believe he just missed a chip on a wide-open goal. On a breakaway, Jaaskelainen had to come out to challenge, and Suarez attempted a simple pooch over the goalie. Suarez's momentum put too much power behind the shot, however, and the ball landed on top of the net.

21st: Amazing pass from Adam over the top of Suarez's shoulder. Jaaskelainen comes out of goal to get his right hand on the shot in a dive and preserve the one-goal deficit.

15th.: GOAL! A great ball from Suarez to Downing didn't find the goal, but Henderson went to the left top corner to give Liverpool the 1-0 advantage.

It's a very good start for the Reds, who are aiming for their 10th straight win over the Wanderers. Liverpool is clearly the sharper team here.

8th.: Nice ball by Adam and good hustle by Kelly gives Liverpool a corner kick. Like Arsenal last game, Bolton is missing some key figures, although Bolton looks much more disorganized early than Arsenal did.

5th: Little bit of a sloppy start by Liverpool despite a good pace. Suarez gets possession and is taken down by Reo-Coker, leading to a free kick. Poor execution and the kick is easily blocked by Bolton and played back across midfield.

12:20 p.m.: Liverpool looks to keep its roll going Saturday against Bolton. The Reds are coming off a 3-1 Carling Cup victory over Exeter on Wednesday and a 2-0 win over Arsenal last Saturday in their most recent Premier League fixture.

12:10 p.m.: Here are the lineups:

Liverpool

Pepe Reina

Jose Enrique

Daniel Agger

Jamie Carragher

Martin Kelly

Stewart Downing

Lucas Leina

Charlie Adam

Jordan Henderson

Dirk Kuyt

Luis Suarez

Bolton

Jussi Jaaskelainen

Paul Robinson

Gary Cahill

Zatyiah Knight

Gretar Rafn Steinsson

Martin Petrov

Nigel Reo-Coker

Fabrice Muamba

Chris Eagles

Kevin Davies

Ivan Klasnic

11:59 p.m. ET: Liverpool returns to Premier League play with a home match against Bolton on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds, who traveled to Exeter for a Carling Cup game Wednesday, host Bolton at 12:30 p.m. They'll look for more offense from Suarez, who scored a goal in last Saturday's 2-0 away win at Arsenal, and another strong performance in goal by Pepe Reina.

Check back Saturday morning for lineups and updates as they become available.