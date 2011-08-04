Report: Veteran Slugger Matt Stairs Retires From Major League Baseball

After being released by the Washington Nationals on Monday, 43-year-old Matt Stairs has decided to retire.

Stairs has yet to make an official announcement regarding his retirement, but he reportedly told CBC News in an interview on Wednesday that he intends to call it a career.

"I'm not sad. I had a great career, a long career," Stairs said. "And it's one of those things where I can walk away today and not be sad about it."

Stairs played for a major-league record 13 teams over the course of his 19-year big league career, which included winning a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

In fact, his first career postseason home run was a pinch-hit shot in Game 4 of the 2008 NLCS. His blast off Dodgers closer Jonathan Broxton broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth inning and led to a Phillies win.

Known mostly for his pinch-hit prowess, the Canadian slugger appeared in 1,895 major league games, compiling a .262 career batting average and hammering 265 career home runs. He hit a career-high 38 home runs as a member of the Oakland Athletics in 1999, a season that also marked the second of back-to-back 100-RBI campaigns.

Stairs appeared in 39 games for the Red Sox in 1995.