Justin Combs, Diddy’s Son, Commits To Play Football at UCLA

Justin Combs, the son of music industry legend Sean "Diddy" Combs will play Division I football next season at UCLA.
Combs is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, and has played defensive back at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, N.Y. He was also reportedly offered scholarships by Illinois, Virginia and Wyoming, the Los Angeles Times points out.
This news comes following the school's decision to fire head coach Rick Neuheisel on Monday before its Pac-12 conference championship game.
"Playing Division I football was a lifelong dream of mine, and through hard work I was able to achieve it," Combs said in a statement released by his family's public relations firm.
Diddy also expressed his gratitude.
"As a parent, this is one of the proudest moments of my life," Combs said in a statement. "This is everything a father could want in his son, for him to excel at what he loves to do."
Combs will have to wait and see who his new coach will be, as UCLA is expected to conduct a national search for Neuheisel's replacement once the season ends.
