Michael Owen Out at Least Six Weeks With Thigh Injury

Michael Owen just can’t seem to catch a break.

The oft-injured Manchester United striker will miss at least six weeks because of a thigh injury he suffered on Nov. 2, according to the club’s Website.

“Michael has a thigh muscle injury and will be out for six weeks or so,” the club statement read.

The 31-year-old hoped his 2009 move to the Red Devils would rejuvenate his career. He was a superstar in his Liverpool days, but injuries robbed him of the speed that made him so dangerous back then.

The same injury problems have followed him to Old Trafford, as he only appeared in 52 games for United. His 17 goals for the club have come in spurts and Owen has seen a number of players surpass him in the pecking order.

He hasn’t played regular games for the English champions and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Photo via Flickr/Love Owen