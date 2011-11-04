Rex Ryan to Act as Patriots Fan in New Adam Sandler Movie, Hopefully as the Famous ‘Superfat’

If you’ve ever watched a news conference take place, you’re familiar with what can be termed “media funny.” Coaches are generally so boring, so generic and so vague that their meetings with the media can often be dull and painful.

Once in a while, though, a head coach with some character comes along and cracks jokes, leading to awkward chuckling and guffawing from the assembled men and women assigned to cover the news.

Rex Ryan is certainly one of those coaches.

The Jets’ head coach isn’t satisfied with making newspaper scribes laugh, though, as he’s taking his talents to the silver screen. Ryan will play a Boston lawyer and Patriots fan in an upcoming Adam Sandler film called I Hate You, Dad, it was announced on Rich Eisen‘s podcast Thursday.

If you’re a Patriots fan and you don’t like that, don’t worry. It’s a Sandler movie, so it won’t be funny and you’ll have no inclination to go see it.

I just hope he assumes the role of the Internet celebrity known only as “Superfat,” who’s gained fame thanks to the website Barstoolsports.com. It seems like if Rex really wants to get into character, Superfat is his guy.

Photo of the day

Because it’s fun, here’s what Rex would look like as “Superfat.” (As a side note, you gotta come up with a better nickname, man.)

Quote of the day

“Bryan.”

–Bryan Stow, the Giants fan who was beaten outside Dodger Stadium on March 31, writing his name for the first time since the incident

Tweet of the day

Further proof that the third base coach in Boston is always going to be the most hated man in the world. Forever.

Video of the day

Rex can study this tape if he wants to nail the part.

Photos via YouTube/patriotssuperfat