Tom Brady Listed As Probable, Logan Mankins Ruled Out for Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed as probable with a left shoulder injury for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Two of his offensive linemen — left guard Logan Mankins (knee) and right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (foot, back) — have been ruled out for the regular-season finale.

Brady missed Wednesday's practice for non-injury reasons, and he was limited Thursday and Friday with the left shoulder ailment, which likely occurred late in Saturday's victory against the Dolphins.

Sixteen players are listed as questionable: cornerback Kyle Arrington (foot), wide receiver Deion Branch (groin), safety Patrick Chung (foot), center Dan Connolly (groin), wide receiver Julian Edelman (back), linebacker Dane Fletcher (thumb), safety James Ihedigbo (shoulder), tackle Matt Light (ankle), cornerback Devin McCourty (shoulder), linebacker Rob Ninkovich (hip), wide receiver Matthew Slater (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), running back Shane Vereen (hamstring), right guard Brian Waters (ankle), wide receiver Wes Welker (knee) and linebacker Tracy White (abdomen).