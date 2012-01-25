Rob Gronkowski Listed On Patriots’ Injury Report, Aaron Hernandez Removed From This Week’s Edition

If the Patriots held a practice Wednesday, tight end Rob Gronkowski wouldn't have been present.

The NFL required both the Patriots and Giants to release injury reports Wednesday even though neither team held a practice. The teams had to fill out a report by estimating each player's participation.

So, Gronkowski was the Patriots' lone absentee. He injured his left ankle during the Patriots' victory in the AFC Championship, but he returned to the field after missing a handful of plays. Gronkowski left Gillette Stadium in a walking boot Sunday.

Twelve Patriots were listed as limited participants: wide receiver Deion Branch (knee), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), safety Patrick Chung (foot), linebacker Dane Fletcher (thumb), safety James Ihedigbo (shoulder), defensive tackle Kyle Love (ankle), left guard Logan Mankins (knee), linebacker Rob Ninkovich (hip), linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (foot, back), wide receiver Wes Welker (knee) and linebacker Tracy White (abdomen).

Center Dan Connolly (groin) and wide receiver Matthew Slater (shoulder) were listed as full particpants.

Quarterback Tom Brady was not listed on the injury report.

Gronkowski was the only addition to the injury report since last Friday. However, tight end Aaron Hernandez (concussion), right tackle Nate Solder (concussion) and cornerback Kyle Arrington (foot) were removed from the injury report.

Have a question for Jeff Howe? Send it to him via Twitter at @jeffphowe or send it here. He will pick a few questions to answer every week for his mailbag.