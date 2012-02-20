Sophie-Leigh Anderson, Miss England Finalist, to Marry Charlie Adam in June (Photos)

Charlie Adam wasn't the only new signing from last summer that Liverpool FC fans enjoy seeing. Adam and his fiancee, model Sophie-Leigh Anderson, have been dating since 2009 and plan to marry in June.

In December 2010, the Liverpool midfielder proposed to the former Miss England finalist, who said "Yes." Liverpool's supporters are glad she did, and Anderson has embraced the city since arriving last summer.

Adam credits her love and support as reasons for his on-field success. Just two years ago, he was a little-known midfielder, playing for a modest club — Blackpool FC — in England's Championship (second division). He worked hard to get Blackpool a promotion to the Premier League, impressed onlookers in the top-flight, and earned himself a move to one of the world's biggest clubs, Liverpool FC. Anderson played a major role in his achievement.

Photo via Twitter/@sophieleigh26