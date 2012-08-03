Mike Aviles Returns to Red Sox Lineup for Second Game Against Brian Duensing, Twins

Red Sox shortstop Mike Aviles hasn't played in almost a week, but he'll make his return to the Boston lineup on Friday night for the second of four with the Minnesota Twins.

Aviles, who has been battling a turf toe injury, hasn't played since Aug. 28. He'll hit eighth and play shortstop against Brian Duensing, as the Red Sox look to bounce back from an anemic offensive performance in a 5-0 series-opening loss Thursday night.

It's a good time for Aviles to return, as he's the only member of the Red Sox with more than eight career at-bats against Duensing. Aviles is hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a pair of RBIs in his career against the 29-year-old pitcher.

With the left-hander going for the Twins, it means that Kelly Shoppach is back in the Red Sox order, while Ryan Lavarnway slides into the designated hitter spot. Lavarnway went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the big leagues on Thursday night.

Felix Doubront gets the start for Boston, with Joe Mauer returning to the lineup for the Twins after a night off on Thursday.

Red Sox

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Cody Ross, RF

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

Ryan Lavarnway, DH

Will Middlebrooks, 3B

Carl Crawford, LF

Kelly Shoppach, C

Mike Aviles, SS

Felix Doubront, P

Twins

Denard Span, CF

Ben Revere, RF

Joe Mauer, C

Josh Willingham, DH

Justin Morneau, 1B

Danny Valencia, 3B

Darin Mastroianni, LF

Brian Dozier, SS

Jamey Carroll, 2B

Brian Duensing, P