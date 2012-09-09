Sacramento State Kicker Given Full-Ride Scholarship After Nailing Game-Winning Kick Over Colorado

Edgar Castaneda was probably planning to find a job to work his way through college.
It turns out his placekicking hobby may just do the trick.
Castaneda, a walk-on for Sacramento State, drilled a 30-yard field goal on Saturday as time expired to send the Hornets past Colorado 30-28 — a FCS-level school beating a Division I Pac-12 team.
The win gave Sacramento State $460,000 thanks to the revenue sharing from the matchup, and Sacramento State coach Marshall Sperbeck and the powers that be soon turned that into a little reward to Castaneda for his kicking prowess.
The Athletic Department announced after the game via Twitter that Castaneda, who helped City College of San Francisco to the junior college national championship last year before walking on with Sacramento State this season, would be given a full-ride scholarship.
Walk-on kick Edgar Castaneda, who hit the game-winning FG, isn’t a walk-on anymore! Coach Sperbeck game him a scholarship after the game!
— Hornet Athletics (@hornetsports) September 8, 2012
The Hornets were jubilant after the game thanks to Castaneda being cool under pressure.
“I was relaxed. It was just another kick,” Castaneda said, according to The Associated Press. “I was calm.”
Here’s guessing he was a little more excited after the game when Sperbeck announced he wouldn’t have to pay for school anymore.
