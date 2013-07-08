Metta World Peace Says He Didn’t Learn Dwight Howard Was Leaving Lakers Until Sunday Night (Video)

Admit it, virtually all basketball fans wish they could have been a fly on the wall when Kobe Bryant learned that Dwight Howard was taking his talents to Houston. Well, we may never know exactly how Bryant reacted to the news, but we may have the next best thing — Metta World Peace getting the word.

World Peace was leaving Mastro’s in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night when TMZ caught up with him to ask about Howard’s departure from the Lakers. As it turns out, this was the first that World Peace, who says he doesn’t pay attention to basketball during the offseason, had heard of the Howard signing — or so he says.

“I don’t know what happened,” said World Peace. “He’s going to Houston?”

World Peace did say that he would give Howard a call to find out what happened. Check out his (rather muted) reaction in the video below.